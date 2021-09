Just think about this for one minute. Would you be able to drive kids to school for some extra cash? Would parents be ok with putting their children in the hands of someone that's not a licensed school driver? Well, this has actually been a topic that has been talked about. Right now, there is a school bus driver shortage, and it seems like people are reluctant to apply for the available job openings, for whatever the reasons are. I recently checked out how much bus companies pay and what other benefits are being offered.

