Ridgewood NJ, the economic and human impact of New Jersey’s “Sustain and Serve” grant program proved to be an essential lifeline for Ridgewood restaurants and people facing food insecurity in Bergen County. With the rise in the Delta variant and now the devastating flooding caused by Ida, the need for relief and volunteers is even more urgent. With the second round of the state’s $2 million grant to the HealthBarn Foundation for the “Feed The Frontlines Initiative” – the program starts this week delivering 500 meals daily to Englewood seniors and families impacted by Ida and will then, fold into the full distribution to Bergen County pantries, including Englewood’s Bergen Family Center beginning September 20, 2021.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO