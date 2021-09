CLAY COUNTY – The school board will be deliberating its district boundaries for the next few months before the Dec. 31 deadline. The board is given the opportunity to redraw its district lines every 10 years. The preliminary discussions began last Thursday, Sept. 9, during a special workshop held after the board’s budget meeting held that same day. The board was presented with two options and each would change the boundaries of each district but neither would actually affect board seats.

