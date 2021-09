Mental health is not what you’d call an “exact science.” For example, if two highly trained mental health providers meet privately with the same patient, they will agree 90 percent of the time on diagnosing schizophrenia and 65 to 70 percent of the time on diagnosing a bipolar disorder. But this reliability drops off sharply in cases of depression—our two mental health providers would agree only 28 percent of the time on such a diagnosis. This should not surprise us: Depression, as many can attest, covers a broad spectrum of mood disorders, that span different subtypes, and entail, among other things, different treatment responses and risks.

