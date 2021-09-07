Prince Harry's Memoir May Not Contain Family Secrets. Here's Why

Back in June, Prince Harry announced that he was writing his very first memoir. He took to the Archewell website to share the exciting news, and said that he was "deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what [he has] learned over the course of [his] life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of [his] life that's accurate and wholly truthful." It didn't take long for royal experts to begin speculating what sorts of things Harry would uncover in his new book. "Is Harry going to reveal who the alleged royal racist is?What's he going to say about his early childhood? Will we hear him talk or write in more detail about the impact of losing his mother?" Katie Nicholl wonders, according to Entertainment Tonight.