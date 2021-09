Week 1 is officially in the books so AP Top 25 poll voters now have (at least) one result by which to judge the country's college football teams. Last weekend saw a top-10 team fall on the road on a Friday night, an epic defensive clash involving a pair of teams that were ranked in the top five, Notre Dame escape defeat in overtime in a memorable season-opener and a ranked team losing at home to an FCS opponent after scoring only 7 points.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO