CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Aruba Fire: Containment of Rainbow-area fire increases

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oezpp_0boxhtNp00

RAINBOW, Calif. (CNS) - A brush fire near Rainbow was holding at 54 acres and was 75 percent contained Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported.

Firefighters had made progress on the Aruba Fire on Monday, enabling mandatory evacuation orders to be lifted for residents near Rainbow.

"We'll be out there working today and possibly tomorrow, but (the situation is) looking good," Capt. Frank LoCoco of Cal Fire San Diego and the unified fire command said on Monday.

A previous account reported that the fire had burned an estimated 100 acres, with 15% containment. Those numbers were revised due to better mapping, CFSD reported.

Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for some residents southeast of Rainbow near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, located at 5211 Fifth St. in Fallbrook, CFSD said.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies helped residents with the evacuation.

The wildfire broke out around 4:15 p.m. Sunday with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fallbrook, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aruba#Containment#Rainbow#Cal Fire San Diego#Cfsd
ABC 10 News KGTV

Grossmont High protest over dress code prompts law enforcement response

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A protest reportedly over Grossmont High's dress code prompted local law enforcement to respond to the El Cajon school's campus on Monday. The protest reportedly took place during lunch, according to Grossmont Union High School District public information officer Collin McGlashen. After the lunch bell rang, many students refused to return to class, McGlashen added.
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy