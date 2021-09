BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Nurses are desperately needed in hospitals across the state of Alabama as beds quickly fill up with COVID-19 patients, and state leaders and health officials are looking to secure qualified nurses from just about anywhere, even at a high price. As Gov. Kay Iveyallotted over $12 million last week to temporarily bring out-of-state travel nurses into our area hospitals, some local nurses are frustrated by their low pay for the same work. WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph explains in the video above.

