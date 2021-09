Bold, sweeping statements from automakers regarding sustainable future plans are not exactly rare or surprising these days. Genesis joined the party this week by announcing an electrification blueprint that will see all of the brand's new models going all-electric, starting in 2025. That doesn't exclusively mean battery-powered, though, as the company's dual electrification strategy will involve both fuel-cell and battery electric vehicles (EVs). The company aims to sell eight all-electric models by 2030, with sales of 400,000 zero-emission vehicles a year. The automaker also wants to be net carbon neutral by 2035; Genesis is the first member of the Hyundai Motor Group to announce such a transition.

