Anne Martin McCool joins Scott Milo Gallery’s fall lineup with mixed media collage acrylics in all sizes. These abstract pieces are part of her most recent series using heavy collage on her canvases while keeping her signature style with hills, trees and moons. Also showing are mixed media oils and pastels by Anita Lehmann, soft pastels by Steven Hill, NW oils by Donna Nevitt Radtke and plein air oils by Karen Bakke. There is no art reception scheduled at this time, however the gallery is open late on the First Friday, September 3 until 8 p.m. View the show in its entirety at www.scottmilo.com.

VISUAL ART ・ 13 DAYS AGO