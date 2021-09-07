CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adult Swim Fans Have Spoken on the Block's Best Series

By Evan Valentine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe programming block of Adult Swim has recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary, with the collection of shows on Cartoon Network doing a lot to lift the cable channel to brand new heights via some of its biggest original series including the likes of Rick And Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Venture Bros, and so many others throughout the years. Now, fans of the Cartoon Network programming block are taking the opportunity to debate over which series is the best for them and have withstood the test of time since Adult Swim began a number of decades ago.

Adult Swim celebrates 20 years of weird comedy

Cartoon Network's late-night comedy block launched on Sept. 2, 2001. "By all accounts, it was a minor miracle that Adult Swim ever made it off the drawing board 20 years ago," says The New York Times' Sarah Bahr. "Money was next to nonexistent. The editor of Cartoon Network’s first original series worked from a closet. A celebrity guest on that series, unaware of the weirdness he had signed up for, walked out mid-taping. In retrospect, it seems right that one of modern TV’s most consistent generators of bizarro humor — and cult followings — had origins that were, themselves, pretty freewheeling." As Mike Lazzo, who oversaw programming for Adult Swim before he retired in 2019, put it: "It was really just a labor of love. I think the audience could tell that and responded to it." Bahr adds: "Early on, the idea was to create a late-night programming block for Cartoon Network’s sizable adult audience. What resulted was a hit, and over the years, Adult Swim’s early lo-fi aesthetic — as much a necessity as a choice, Lazzo said — attracted ambitious, out-of-the-box ideas, including an animated show starring a talking wad of meat (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), a cheesy talk show hosted by a Hanna-Barbera superhero (Space Ghost Coast to Coast) and a surreal, live-action satire of clumsy public-access TV (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!)." Tim Heidecker, who co-created Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! with Eric Wareheim, says of Adult Swim: "We wouldn’t have fit in anywhere else. There’s no other place on TV that made sense for us, and maybe that’s still the case.” ALSO: Why Adult Swim's strange early days can never be replaced.
Rick and Morty S5 Finale: Here's Where Evil Morty Just Went | Rick and Morty Canon Fodder

Rick and Morty just ended Season 5 on Adult Swim with a bang, by delivering an episode of pure Rick and Morty canon. Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 9 gave fans Evil Morty, and finally the Evil Morty Plan, The Rick and Morty Citadel, and a good look at what the larger Rick and Morty multiverse is doing. Of course, the end of Rick and Morty Season 5 showed us an Evil Morty heading off to a new unknown place and we've got a theory where we will see the evil version of Morty Smith pop up again. So if you like yourself a good Rick and Morty recap or even some Rick and Morty Easter Eggs, then make sure to join us for Canon Fodder on IGN for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find in the Rick and Morty finale. The Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer did NOT prepare us for this finale. It never showed us Rick and Morty Anime or a single Rick and Morty Easter Egg from Dan Harmon or Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 9 shows us an Adult Morty (kind of) plus it breaks down Evil Morty plan, one of the most evil plans ever put on film. Theory Rick and Morty videos like this one try and figure out where and Evil Morty will return to give Rick the business again. Rick Sanchez has met his match in Morty Smith from a different universe.
Adult Swim announces Rick and Morty live-action movie with Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future starring in various scenes from the series

At this point, little or nothing can surprise us. However, from time to time something happens that forces us to spin the top to check that we are not in a dream. Adult Swim has managed to get us to use the spinning top after publishing several clips in which it announces a Rick and Morty live action movie. And if you thought that’s the best part of the news, wait to see who plays Rick.
W2W2nite 9/5/21: Adult Swim

Rick is living his best anime life, making new friends and taking down new enemies. Premieres: 1130 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. Rick gets new sidekicks, and meanwhile, Morty makes a new friend. Network: Adult Swim. Premieres: 12 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. “Nobody Beats the Baba”. Baba’s...
Mike Tyson
Adult swim is going to quiet ‘Family Guy’

Family GuySince its 1999 premiere, Fox has had the Fox series. But it has been an integral part of Adult Swim’s success. Cartoon Network is best known for its original programming. But syndicated cartoons like these are also available. American Dad, Family Guy And FuturamaThe early-2000s saw the network reach this level. Adult Swim is taking a major step forward if these shows leave the network. However, this also marks the end of an era in the lives of its fans. Adult Swim has so far not confirmed or denied the rumour.
Adult Swim’s Tigtone Canceled After Two Seasons

Adult Swim is continuing it’s purge of original series with the latest announcement coming by way of Tigtone creator Benjamin Martian who has confirmed that the network has opted to not move forward with a third season of the series. Tigtone joins a long list of other recently canceled Adult Swim series which includes Lazor Wulf, 12 oz Mouse, probably Dream Corp LLC, and The Jellies.
Adult Swim Announces Robot Chicken's New Season Schedule

From the minds of Seth Green and Adult Swim, Robot Chicken has been one of the longest-running series on the Cartoon Network programming block, and it seems as if fans won't have to wait long for season 11 as the surreal anthology series has announced when fans can expect the bizarre show to return. Using a combination of stop-motion animation and claymation to help make fun of some of the biggest properties around, the new trailer for the upcoming season shows that the series won't be pulling any punches when it comes to tackling some of the most recognizable characters in pop culture.
Vera fans hail first episode of new series 'best ever' after major twist

Audiences were delighted when a brand a new series of beloved ITV drama, Vera, started this weekend – and it seems the first episode went down a treat. Series 11, which sees the return of Brenda Blethyn in the titular role, got off to a great start with some fans on social media branding episode one the "best" they've seen thanks to its gripping plot and many twists and turns.
Adult Swim's 20th Anniversary Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Adult Swim is one of the most-watched programs in television, and fans all over the country are game to continue their support. From Rick and Morty to The Venture Bros., the late-night program has tons of originals under belt, and there are more on the way. Of course, Adult Swim fans are living large today, and it is all thanks to a special anniversary.
Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Recreates One of the Adult Swim's Series Best Scenes

Christopher Lloyd recreated one of Rick and Morty's most memorable scenes in another special live-action promo for the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series! Ahead of Rick and Morty's fifth season finale, Adult Swim surprised fans everywhere when it revealed that one of the many multiverse versions of the titular duo were actually Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell. This surprise was enough on its own, but then Adult Swim took it even further with a special promo referencing the infamous Pickle Rick episode where Lloyd had vowed that his version of Rick Sanchez would never do such a thing again.
Adult Swim Releases More Hilarious Live-Action Rick And Morty Clips

Last week, Adult Swim released a live-action Rick and Morty clip on Twitter with Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell starring as the characters. It’s great to see Lloyd as Rick since his Doc Brown character from the Back to the Future franchise was the basis of Rick. Check out the latest clips released yesterday and today.
Country
China
Adult Swim Posts Pilot Episode For “Macbeth With Dinosaurs” Series

Adult Swim has posted a new quarter-hour pilot episode for a new series called Macbeth with Dinosaurs. The Williams Street-produced series was animated by Awesome Inc. (Squidbillies) and sound production by Blue Tube. The series was created, Written, and directed by Matt Foster & Dave W. Campbell and is starring Brad Burroughs, Zach Campbell, and Dave W. Campbell with editing by Nick Gibbons and Paul Painter. The synopsis reads as follows:
This Netflix true crime series is making a comeback - but fans all have the same complaint

Dust off your detective hats, true crime fans because Unsolved Mysteries is returning for brand new episodes. It's been announced that the Netflix docuseries will return for a third volume in summer 2022. Like the first two seasons, the new installment will look into six cold cases, from unexplained disappearances and tragic events to supernatural occurrences.
Former Blue's Clues Host Steve To Now-Adult Fans: "I Never Forgot You, Ever"

Steve Burns, perhaps still better known simply as Steve from Blue's Clues from your millennial childhood, has released a video to let his now-adult fans know that he never, ever forgot them since leaving the show in 2002. The emotional video is part of the Nickelodeon show's 25th anniversary--and it is likely to provide a powerful dose of nostalgia and closure for kids who maybe didn't even realize they never quite got over Steve's sudden departure from that show.
Steve From Blue’s Clues Message To Adult Fans Is Leaving Them In Tears

Sometimes it’s amazing just how much a children’s show can touch the hearts of viewers, even years after when they become adults. Nick Jr. released a video of the original host of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, talking to fans for the 25th anniversary of the series and it’s an absolute tear-jerker.
