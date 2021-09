When it comes to finances and investing, Marko Vrzic, founder of Vrzic, a New York-based real estate investment company will tell you to “stop trying to save for your dream home”. While there are a number of ‘rules’ that we have been told all of our lives are the keys to success; spend less than you make, watch your credit score, and get a mortgage. For a long time, many of us accepted these rules as fact despite some evidence to the contrary.

