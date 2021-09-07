CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.C.R.A.P. Gallery Designated as Lead Agency to Engage Youth on National Days of Service

By Chris Parman
discovercathedralcity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS.C.R.A.P. Gallery will serve as a Youth Service America Lead Agency, mobilizing Coachella Valley’s young people to lead volunteer service projects that help meet community needs on 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance (September 11, 2021), M.L.K. Day of Service (January 17, 2022) and Global Youth Service Day (April 29-May 1, 2022). 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance is officially designated as a National Day of Service by the 2009 Serve America Act.

www.discovercathedralcity.com

