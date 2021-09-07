CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beard Motorsports Back for 2022 Daytona 500

By Speedway Digest Staff
 6 days ago

Beard Motorsports is the first non-chartered NASCAR Cup Series team to announce its intention to compete in the 64th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The generational race team founded by the late Mark Beard Sr., and now run by his wife, Linda...

Community Policy