The next Theranos should be shortable
While Theranos was publicly exposed in October 2015 by Wall Street Journal investigative reporter John Carreyrou, insiders knew that it was committing fraud many years earlier. For example, in 2006, Holmes gave a demo of an early prototype blood test to Novartis executives and faked the results when the device malfunctioned. When Theranos’ CFO confronted Holmes about the incident, she fired him. In 2008 — roughly seven years before Carreyrou’s exposé — Theranos board members learned that Holmes had misled them about the company’s finances and the state of its technology.techcrunch.com
