CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The next Theranos should be shortable

By Matthew Wansley
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Theranos was publicly exposed in October 2015 by Wall Street Journal investigative reporter John Carreyrou, insiders knew that it was committing fraud many years earlier. For example, in 2006, Holmes gave a demo of an early prototype blood test to Novartis executives and faked the results when the device malfunctioned. When Theranos’ CFO confronted Holmes about the incident, she fired him. In 2008 — roughly seven years before Carreyrou’s exposé — Theranos board members learned that Holmes had misled them about the company’s finances and the state of its technology.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

The Theranos "rich investor" defense

Conventional wisdom is that richer people make more informed investment decisions than do less-rich people, even if their wealth was inherited or earned outside the capital markets. It's an unproven underpinning of accredited investor rules, and may play a major role in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
BUSINESS
newsy.com

Trial Begins For Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the highly anticipated trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, the fallen tech star accused of duping financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. Holmes arrived at the courthouse amid a media scrum. If convicted by...
PALO ALTO, CA
Fast Company

‘Is this the next Theranos?’ How Elizabeth Holmes changed health-tech investing

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is on trial today for defrauding both customers and investors, reigniting conversation about the company and the impact it’s had on investment in the health-technology space. Holmes’s company developed a machine called Edison, which she claimed could run a myriad of diagnostic tests using a mere...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Theranos on trial

Good morning! This Tuesday, the Elizabeth Holmes trial kicks off, South Korea forces app stores to open up, and China is clamping down on gaming for kids. The fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off today with jury selection. Once arguments start on Sept. 8, the case will decide the fate of the woman whose very name has become a stand-in for Silicon Valley hubris and misguided founder worship — an astounding fall from grace for the person once hailed as the next Steve Jobs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Missouri State
TechCrunch

SoftBank’s latest proptech bet is leading Pacaso’s $125M Series C

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the Series C funding round for Pacaso, which essentially went from “launch to unicorn” in five months earlier this year and is pronounced like Picasso. New backers Fifth Wall and Gaingels also participated in the financing, along with existing backers Greycroft, Global Founders Capital, Crosscut and 75 & Sunny Ventures. (Sunny Ventures is Pacaso co-founder Spencer Rascoff’s venture firm). With the latest round, Pacaso has now raised a total of $215 million in equity funding since its 2020 inception. It also secured $1 billion in debt financing earlier this year.
BUSINESS
expressnews.com

Salesforce's CEO Offers to Relocate Employees From Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff told employees on Friday that the company will help them leave Texas if they wish in response to the state’s approval of a controversial anti-abortion law. “If you want to move we’ll help you exit,” Benioff said in a tweet directed...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Medicare to repeal medical device rule pushed by Trump administration

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is proposing to kill a regulation the agency finalized earlier this year under the Trump administration that would have required Medicare to pay for any medical device deemed as a "breakthrough" by the FDA. Driving the news: After receiving public feedback, CMS determined...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ioannidis
Boston Globe

Boston restaurant software firm Toast seeks up to $717 million in IPO

Boston technology company Toast on Monday revealed more details of its plan to go public, including terms that would value the company in the stock market at up to $16.5 billion, more than triple the price it fetched in a private financing last year. In a new filing with the...
BOSTON, MA
TechCrunch

Intuit confirms $12B deal to buy Mailchimp

Intuit is not a well-known player in the email marketing space. The company is instead best known for its TurboTax software (and associated lobbying of the U.S. government to ensure its rent-seeking can continue), its recent purchase of Credit Karma and its more dated acquisition of Mint. The Mailchimp transaction...
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Startup#Public Capital#Insider Trading#Wall Street Journal#Novartis#Cfo#Stanford#Vc#Google Ventures#The Supreme Court
Florida Star

The Next Big Investment Hub For Unicorns — And It’s Not China

When hunting unicorns overseas, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and other venture giants are increasingly turning away from China and finding plenty of game elsewhere. The United States leads the world in unicorns — privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion — with 154 new ones since last October, according to the American research firm CB Insights. China was […]
MARKETS
Benzinga

Breather For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, Didi Investors From Goldman Sachs: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs sees limited damage to economic growth and investment prospects from China's recent regulatory tightening, Bloomberg reports. The investment banking firm said the crackdown aimed to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term instead of broadly targeting private companies. Authorities' emphasis has shifted from internet...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Toyota, Honda urge Congress to reject expanded tax incentive that would benefit Ford, GM, Stellantis

The proposal — which Toyota blasted as “blatantly biased” and “exorbitant” in a letter to Congress — would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to as much as $12,500 for union- and domestically manufactured cars. Vehicles with batteries manufactured in the U.S. would be eligible for an additional $500. If the legislation passes, vehicles from automakers like Toyota, Honda and Tesla would be excluded from the expanded credit, while the “Big Three” manufacturers in Detroit would all qualify.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walgreens
TechCrunch

South Korean antitrust regulator fines Google $177M for abusing market dominance

The U.S. tech company has restricted market competition by prohibiting local smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics from customizing their Android OS, through Google’s anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA), according to the antitrust regulator statement. Under the AFA, smartphone developers are not allowed to install or develop “Android forks”, modified...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Remittance Startup Remitly Launches IPO

Seattle-based global remittance startup Remitly is beginning the roadshow for its initial public offering (IPO) in which it will offer more than 12 million shares of common stock, the company announced in a Tuesday (Sept. 14) press release. The online provider of international remittances and financial services said in its...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The network effect is anti-competitive

Apple’s stock fell 3% on the news, which is being regarded as a win for small and midsize app developers because they’ll be able to build direct billing relationships with their customers. But Apple is just one of many Big Tech companies that dominate their sector. The larger issue is...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy