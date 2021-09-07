CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tour The DMC DeLorean Factory

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4Sr1_0boxh7XY00

See how a legend is making a comeback…

One of the most beloved and reviled cars out there is the DMC DeLorean. Some just absolutely love the car which was of course made famous by the Back to the Future trilogy, thinking the quirky nature of the 80s sports car makes it loads of fun. However, others are unimpressed by the controversy surrounding John DeLorean or they point to the lackluster performance of a vehicle made at a time when most performance cars were incredibly boring by today’s standards. Rather than sort out who’s right or wrong in this debate, we just love to cover the influence of the quirky gullwing car which continues stronger than ever today.

See a strikingly modern design of the DeLorean DMC-12 here.

For the haters, the video tour of the DeLorean Motor Company factory probably isn’t something they’ll watch, and that’s fine since we have plenty of other cool cars for them to check out. For the rest of you, this tour provides a fascinating look at the model which originally was only made for the 1981 to 1983 model years before DMC went belly up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1Pm2_0boxh7XY00

One of the most distinctive characteristics of the DeLorean are the brushed stainless steel outer body panels. They sure make a bold statement along with the angular, squared-off bodylines penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro himself. When the car was released, nobody suspected it would become a cultural icon thanks to a blockbuster sci-fi movie. Even people who aren’t into cars can easily identify a DeLorean, like the Volkswagen Beetle and Chevrolet Corvette, proving how much of a cultural force the car is, even in the 21st century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LA8Iw_0boxh7XY00

As you’re about the see, the walk-through of the factory is done mostly by Stephan Wynne, CEO of DMC. The man obviously is excited to be so involved with brining these special cars to the public. It’s also interesting to see all the tooling, bins, and other items taken from the original factory and put to use 4 decades later.

Check it out.

Comments / 3

Related
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1966 Pontiac LeMans GTO Tribute Has Custom Touches Throughout

The GTO was originally born from a bit of corporate subterfuge. At the time, corporate policy dictated that midsize cars were limited to engines no larger than 330 cubic inches. However, this rule didn't apply to option packages – so the GTO package became an option on top of the...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP

From the time of John DeLorean’s money-printing 1962 Grand Prix through the model’s demise two years before the Pontiac Division itself got Old Yeller-ized by The General, Americans bought huge numbers of the sporty-looking Grand Prix. I’ve documented these cars in junkyards going back to 1969, but the LS-powered Grand Prix GXP of the Grand Prix’s final generation had eluded me… until now. Here’s one of those rare machines in a Denver-area yard.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevy L88 Corvette Is A 500-Horsepower Classic Sports Car

The storied past of a unique L88 Sting Ray. The Chevrolet Corvette has been America’s favorite racing vehicle since its conception in 1953. Having been designed as a low-slung, sleek, light weight, high powered V8 crossbreed between the European sports cars of the time with the hot nasty speed and raw power of the muscle car era. These muscle/sports cars went beyond the typical classification of “pony car” and have now become an American icon as cars like the Z06 and ZR1 quickly dominated both the streets and tracks of the high-performance loving nation. This trend is shown particularly well with cars such as the 1969 Corvette L88 racing car.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Delorean
Person
Giorgetto Giugiaro
Motorious

Pontiac GTO Goes From Rustbucket To Restored Masterpiece

America's favorite muscle car gets returned to its glory days. The Pontiac GTO, widely regarded as the first true muscle car ever produced. Having been originally produced from 1964-1967, the first generation GTO quickly became an instant GM classic. Featuring a gigantic 389ci V8 which pushed out an incredible 360 horsepower. This was more than enough to put a smile on the faces of every car enthusiast lucky enough to drive one of these monsters. With this high prestige comes extreme popularity within the automotive world. Unfortunately, this means that good examples of these beautiful machines are very difficult to come by. This leaves only one option for anyone looking to have some fun in one of these 57-year-old vehicles, restoration.
CARS
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
CARS
popville.com

“The actual Delorean used in the movie Back to the Future.”

Thanks to Max for sending: “Cars at the Capitol started. It’s a display on the Mall near the air and space Musuem that includes historic cars. The display starts with the actual Delorean used in the movie Back to the Future. Cars will be displayed all month and include. September...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc Delorean#Delorean Motor Company#Delorean Dmc 12#Dmc#Chevrolet
MotorTrend Magazine

The $250 Purchase That Became the Most Famous ’57 Chevy of All Time!

Looking back at the history of the 1957 Chevy known as Project X, which started in 1965 and has constantly changed over the decades. Over the years, there have been dozens of long-term "magazine" project cars, but none as long-lived or as famous as the yellow 1957 Chevy known as Project X.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972. The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
gtspirit.com

First $10 Million Bugatti Centodieci to be Delivered in 2022 – 10 Cars Worldwide

The Bugatti Centodieci prototype has completed wind tunnel testing ahead of deliveries next year. The tunnel consists of a 9300hp propeller that drives winds stronger than a hurricane in one of the most intensive aerodynamic testing performed on a road legal car. The Centodieci is powered by a 8.0L W16...
CARS
Motorious

1968 Chevy Camaro RS Might Be The Most Documented Of Its Kind

This Camaro’s life has been well documented. Finished in Grotto Blue, Paint code Dd, over a Bright Blue vinyl interior, is this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS coupe comes with all of its paperwork. It has been masterfully restored to show-quality standards and while it is clear that the car has been well taken care of, it is also apparent that it has been driven and enjoyed by its family for decades.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
CARS
Motorious

700-Horsepower Camaro Built To The Teeth Without Boost

Big block Chevy Camaro blows away the competition with nothing more than a gigantic engine. Since its conception in 1966, the Chevrolet Camaro has become one of America’s favorite pony cars. This comes from the reputation that it holds as a tire-burning, mustang-eating, monster which destroys all competition in its path and looks good doing it. The first generation of Camaro came out of the sheer desire to be the best of the best in the American pony car industry. Of course, Chevrolet’s biggest competitor at the time was the Ford Mustang so they went to work building a car that could rival the wild pony. That same energy has held strong throughout the many years of production of this vehicle and as such has built a large army of Camaro and Chevy fans alike. This car seems to be the perfect example of what a Camaro-loving car enthusiast is willing to do to see his passion come to life.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Back to the Future DeLorean SuperFan’s Huge Role In the Musical

Back to the Future was the highest-grossing movie of 1985, and it’s still a popular movie today. One of the most memorable features of the film is the time-machine DeLorean, which transports Marty McFly and Doc Brown back (and forth) in time. Now that the popular science fiction movie has been made into a musical, the Back to the Future DeLoran has been brought to the stage. With the help of a DeLorean superfan, the DeLorean in Back to the Future: the Musical is as accurately portrayed as ever.
Motorious

Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

Ford Mustangs crash into power poles. Dodge muscle cars get stolen and run from the cops. And Chevy Corvettes seemingly don’t balance on car lifts. We’ve seen that last one before, only it was with a mid-engine C8, so people explained that horrendous accident away by saying the tech didn’t use the correct position for the lift, creating an imbalance. This time around it was with a front-engine C6 Corvette, but the results are every bit as horrific.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy