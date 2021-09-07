CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Teen Mom: OG's Cheyenne Floyd Opens up About Wedding Planning With Zach Davis: 'It's Going to Be Big' (Exclusive)

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are doing it up when it comes to their wedding! The Teen Mom OG star opened up to PopCulture ahead of the MTV series' Tuesday, Sept. 7 return, revealing that she and her fiancé jumped right into planning their impending nuptials. After getting engaged in April, Floyd and Davis "dove right into wedding planning," the reality personality shared, explaining they wanted to confirm the venue and a date amid the boom of rescheduled COVID weddings. "I was really adamant about locking it in."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sister#Wedding Planning#Fatherhood#Og#Cheyenne Floyd Opens#Popculture#Mtv#Covid#Challenge
