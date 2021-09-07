CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 juveniles face charges after car burglaries at Hendersonville apartment complex

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Six juveniles have been charged with burglarizing cars at a Hendersonville apartment complex. During the early morning hours of Sept. 4, Hendersonville Flex Officers are patrolling Monthaven Apartments when they were alerted by someone that they saw minors burglarizing cars in the parking lot. Soon after, police say they spotted six juveniles, ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old, standing by a vehicle with the door open and detained them.

