Study links cannabis use to increased risk of heart attack among US adults younger than 45
A new study by the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) has found that young people who use cannabis may be at a higher risk of a heart attack. The peer-review study, published Monday and conducted in collaboration with the American Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, found that U.S. adults under 45 who had consumed cannabis within the last 30 days suffered from heart attacks at twice the rate as those who didn't use the drug.www.10news.com
