Florida State

Florida Man Wins The Prize Of A Lifetime, $2,330,000 On Scratch-Off

By Local News Desk
 7 days ago
A Florida man is now a multi-millionaire after purchasing a very lucky ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Mikell Hewell, 61, of Cocoa, claimed a top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.00.

Hewell purchased his winning ticket from Sunshine Food Mart 122, located at 700 Columbia Boulevard in Titusville. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players can win big for just $5 on the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game, offering four top prizes! With more than $120.9 million in total cash prizes and the chance to win 2X or 5X the prize shown, there’s something for every player to enjoy! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.95.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Comments / 30

M M
6d ago

I think it is such bad practice that media gives their name. Just going to make every dirt nag show up with open hands!

david a Simko sr
6d ago

lottery educational trust fund ? joke right, teachers have to spend their own mone+y to buy class room supplies!!! lottery needs investigation on just how much goes to colleges !!!!!!

Carlata Felder
6d ago

