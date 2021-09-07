CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Definitely a cry for help': Alabama nurses cite unsafe work conditions, refuse to clock in

By Kelly Gooch
 6 days ago

A group of emergency department night shift nurses at Birmingham-based UAB Hospital briefly refused to clock in for work Sept. 6 over what they say is a lack of equal pay and overwhelming work conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AL.com and CBS affiliate WKRG.

