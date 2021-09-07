CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State’s James Franklin on Ellis Brooks’ growth, the Lions’ left guard competition, more takeaways

By Bob Flounders
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Penn State held off favored Wisconsin in Camp Randall. The No. 13 Nittany Lions face Auburn at home in two weeks. But the focus for James Franklin, his staff and his players is Saturday’s home opener against defending MAC champion Ball State. The Lions opened as three-touchdown favorites against the 1-0 Cardinals but PSU clearly has some things to work on this week after scoring only 16 points vs. the Badgers.

