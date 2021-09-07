Syracuse's Duce Chestnut named ACC co-rookie of Week 1 after breakout debut
Syracuse football cornerback Duce Chestnut was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's co-rookie of the week after his sensational debut at Ohio. The true freshman from Camden, N.J., logged eight tackles, including a team-high five solo stops, to go with a fourth-down pass break-up and a late-game interception in the Orange's 29-9 win against the Bobcats on Saturday. After the contest, he dedicated the performance to a childhood friend who passed away earlier in the week.247sports.com
