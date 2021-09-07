CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse's Duce Chestnut named ACC co-rookie of Week 1 after breakout debut

By Stephen Bailey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse football cornerback Duce Chestnut was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's co-rookie of the week after his sensational debut at Ohio. The true freshman from Camden, N.J., logged eight tackles, including a team-high five solo stops, to go with a fourth-down pass break-up and a late-game interception in the Orange's 29-9 win against the Bobcats on Saturday. After the contest, he dedicated the performance to a childhood friend who passed away earlier in the week.

Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers largely declined to share information regarding the absence of senior fullback/tight end Chris Elmore during his press conference on Monday. Babers said in his opening statement that he wouldn't speak on the veteran, who traveled but didn't dress for SU's 29-9 win at Ohio on Saturday, due to "federal reasons." A team spokesperson later clarified that Babers was referring to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
Dino Babers shared in the shock, awe and excitement of Syracuse University football fans over the debut of Darian “Duce” Chestnut. The cornerback shined in Syracuse’s season-opening 29-9 victory over Ohio last Saturday, grading out as the best defensive performance by an FBS freshman in week one, according to Pro Football Focus College.
As Syracuse football's punt team trotted onto the Carrier Dome turf with 7:25 to play, the Orange trailing Rutgers 17-7, a droning cry of boos came down from the remaining fans in attendance. Dino Babers opted not to go for the 4th and 10 from the Rutgers 41, instead of turning to a defense hung out to dry by the other two phases of the team -- as it so often was last fall.
Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
On Saturday night, one college football program reportedly decide to make a major change to its coaching staff. The Navy football program has reportedly moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. According to a report from Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, Navy made the decision after a 23-3 loss to Air Force.
Texas’ football program is making a big change at the quarterback position. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Monday morning that Casey Thompson will get the start at quarterback this week. Texas is coming off a bad loss to Arkansas. Many fans have been calling for Thompson to start...
Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
Now No. 4 Oregon came away with an upset win over Ohio State last Saturday, but it came at a major cost. The Ducks entered last Saturday’s marquee clash without the services of three of their defensive starters. Star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and veteran linebacker Dru Mathis didn’t play versus the Buckeyes. Unfortunately, Oregon lost another player to injury during the game.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s Tulu Griffin returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs’ defense made the early lead stand in a 24-10 win over North Carolina State Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. MSU staged the biggest comeback victory in program history last week,...
The 2021 NFL season has barely begun, but it's not too early to start grading the performances of the five rookie quarterbacks who saw the field in Week 1. The 2021 draft class was heralded as a defining one for the league, as five of the most talented prospects the position has seen in quite some time all entered together. All five played in Week 1, with three of them starting.
