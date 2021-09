In a thrilling five-set match on Monday, the East Longmeadow girls volleyball team snuck away with a 3-2 victory over Chicopee. After two sets, it looked like the Spartans would take a devastating loss – they scored just seven points in the first and 13 in the second. But, East Longmeadow found new life and came out on top in the competitive second and third sets, 25-21 and 25-20, respectively.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO