CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan House group introduces legislation to set term limit for key cyber leader

By Maggie Miller
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27el9u_0boxfgwM00
© Greg Nash

A group of bipartisan House lawmakers rolled out legislation this week to put in place a term limit for the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in the wake of escalating cybersecurity incidents and turmoil in agency leadership last year.

The CISA Cybersecurity Leadership Act would establish a five-year term for the CISA director position, and reaffirm that the position is presidentially nominated and Senate approved.

The bill was introduced less than a year after former CISA Director Christopher Krebs, the first individual to hold the position, was fired by former President Trump for CISA’s efforts to push back against election-related disinformation and misinformation.

Krebs’s departure alongside several other top agency officials left CISA without Senate-confirmed leadership until July, when the Senate unanimously confirmed Jen Easterly as the new director of CISA.

The legislation is sponsored by a group of key cybersecurity leaders in the House led by Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity subcommittee.

“The current threat landscape is ever changing and expanding to include a multitude of cyber risks. We must evolve along with it to be best prepared to mitigate these threats,” Garbarino said in a statement Tuesday. “With cyber attacks on the rise, CISA, the lead federal civilian cybersecurity agency for the United States, needs consistent and stable leadership presiding over our nation’s cyber preparedness.”

“This bipartisan bill will remove any uncertainty from the CISA Director role so that the Director can focus squarely on strengthening our cyber posture,” he said.

Other sponsors include House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), ranking member John Katko (R-N.Y.), cybersecurity subcommittee Chairwoman Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), and Reps. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

"Cybersecurity isn't a partisan issue,” Thompson and Clarke said in a joint statement Tuesday. As the cyber threats facing the nation continue to evolve, we need steady leadership at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. We are proud to work with Ranking Member Garbarino on this important legislation and look forward to working with him to get it across the finish line.”

The bill was introduced in the wake of months of major cyber incidents impacting both the U.S. government and thousands of businesses. These have included the SolarWinds hack, which compromised nine federal agencies for most of last year and which U.S. intelligence agencies linked to the Russian government.

Other incidents have included ransomware attacks on critical groups such as Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS USA. Attacks on both groups by Russian-linked cybercriminal groups in May put key supply chains at risk, and prompted President Biden to bring up ransomware attack concerns with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met in person in June.

CISA bills itself as the “nation’s risk advisor,” and is tasked with helping secure critical sectors against cyberattacks, including elections.

“As our nation faces the most dynamic and complex cyber threat landscape in history, we need stable leadership at the helm of CISA,” Katko said in a statement Tuesday. “I commend Ranking Member Garbarino for his leadership of this important bipartisan effort. We will continue working together to ensure CISA has the resources, workforce, and authorities it needs to effectively carry out its mission.”

Comments / 0

Related
Bank Info Security

House Bill Seeks to Insulate CISA Director From Politics

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to better insulate the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency from political pressure by giving the position a defined five-year term that could keep the agency's leader in place even when presidential administrations change, according to a copy of the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Shielding CISA from politics is a bipartisan effort

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! We’re relaunching with a new look today, including more useful visuals and easier sharing. Here’s what’s not changing: Our focus on bringing you the best cyber news and analysis every weekday morning. Let the team know what you think here. You can hit me up...
U.S. POLITICS
Augusta Free Press

Beyer, DelBene introduce direct air capture legislation

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Suzan DelBene (D-WA) have introduced the Negate Emissions to Zero (NET Zero) Act, legislation that would substantially increase tax incentives to boost the developing direct air capture industry. Beyer and DelBene serve on the House Committee on Ways...
CONGRESS & COURTS
foxsanantonio.com

Bipartisan bill introduced to fight coronavirus gain-of-function research

WASHINGTON – In a major blow to people involved with gain-of-function research on deadly pathogens, a bill has been introduced to stop funding it. Rep Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced legislation on Friday to pause taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research over the next five years. Gain-of-function research is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Clarke
Person
John Katko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Ralph Norman
meatpoultry.com

Lawmakers to introduce mandatory COOL legislation

WASHINGTON – Four US Senators announced legislation regarding the American Beef Labeling Act which mandates the reinstatement of beef and beef products into the existing Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) law and allows for a 12-month development and implementation grace period. Senators John Thune (R-SD), a longtime member of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

GOP pressure to block bipartisan infrastructure bill builds in the House

House Republicans could face increased pressure to vote against a bipartisan infrastructure package when they return to Washington later this month with outside groups and conservatives already ramping up the campaign against a $1.2 trillion package they say would be akin to writing Democrats a blank check to restructure the social safety net. The dynamic in the House is far […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
infosecurity-magazine.com

US Considers Limiting CISA Director’s Term

The United States is considering putting a cap on the amount of time an individual can work in the role of director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Bipartisan House lawmakers introduced legislation this week that proposes limiting the term of the top cybersecurity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Term Limit#Cyber Threat#Bipartisan House#Cisa#Senate#Solarwinds#Russian#Colonial Pipeline#Jbs Usa#Cybercriminal
royalexaminer.com

US Senator Mark Warner urges passing bipartisan legislation to fund new semiconductor production in the United States

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement in response to reports that General Motors plans to halt production temporarily at nearly all North American plants due to the shortage of semiconductor chips:. “The continuing impact of the chip shortage – epitomized most recently in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cyberscoop.com

Breach notification window, accountability are focus of coming fight on cyber legislation in Congress

Rep. Yvette D. Clarke speaks at Go Bigger on Climate, Care, and Justice! on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network) Battle lines are drawn in Congress over legislation that would require companies to report some cyber incidents to the federal government, with industry groups lining up to support a House of Representatives bill poised to create fewer challenges for business leaders than a similar proposal in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

Congress calls for permanent UAP office

MYSTERY WIRE – Congress is taking action to establish a permanent UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) office. The legislation language is on five pages of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (HR 4350) which is 1,362 pages long (Key pages and full document below). According to the act, Congress is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Senate Democrats unveil compromise bill on voting rights

WASHINGTON — A group of eight Senate Democrats introduced new voting rights legislation Tuesday after reaching a compromise with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on the bill, which focuses on expanding voter access, boosting election integrity and encouraging civil participation. The bill, dubbed the "Freedom to Vote Act," contains a long...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay Net

Bill To Create Term Limits For Supreme Court Justices Introduced In Congress

WASHINGTON -- As Congressional Democrats introduce a bill that will significantly reshape the structure of the Supreme Court by creating 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices, many questions whether it is reasonable to establish term limits for Supreme Court justices. Representatives Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Don Beyer (D-Va.), Barbara Lee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
b93radio.com

Republicans Introduce Legislation To Fight Online Censorship

(WHBL) – There’s a set of plans from some Republican lawmakers that could take social media companies to court for censoring posts online. State Rep. Shae Sortwell and state Senator Roger Roth on Wednesday introduced the plans they say will protect people’s First Amendment rights online. One of their plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
36K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy