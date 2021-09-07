CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC, Clemson or an ACC underdog can still make the CFP. One bad week didn’t change that

By Luke DeCock
The State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Jim Phillips didn’t have a full grasp of the state of ACC football when he took the job, he saw it with his own eyes last weekend. To put it bluntly: It ain’t great. The new ACC commissioner went from Raleigh to Blacksburg to Atlanta to Charlotte to Tallahassee to Atlanta in the space of five days to watch the ACC go 1-4 in nonconference games and witness all three of its top-25 teams lose, including No. 3 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina — the first conference to have multiple top-10 teams fall at the first hurdle since 1989.

#Unc#Cfp#College Athletics#College Football#American Football#Acc#Raleigh#Sec#Fcs#Seminoles#N C State#Lsu#Alliance#The Group Of 5#Notre Dame
