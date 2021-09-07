CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang to Don National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Paint Scheme in Las Vegas

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang is collaborating with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for a unique paint scheme at the Las Vegas race on Sept. 26. The awareness initiative is intended to facilitate conversations among friends and loved ones regarding mental health. This includes sharing that free and confidential resources are available at any time by calling the Lifeline number, 1-800-273-8255, which will be printed on the car’s hood for the race.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

September observed as National Suicide Prevention Month

The observance of National Suicide Prevention Week began Sunday. Frontier Health will be joining other health organizations throughout September in calling attention to National Suicide Prevention Month. Officials with the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health and substance abuse services have issued a statement calling attention to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
stardem.com

Survivor's video series offered for National Suicide Prevention Month

EASTON — Every day in the United States, 130 lives are lost to suicide. To address this mental health epidemic, Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc., Channel Marker Inc., and Anne Arundel County’s Department of Health and Mental Health Agency banded together to introduce the virtual “Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness” series earlier this year.
EASTON, MD
Journal & Sunday Journal

National Suicide Prevention Week, a week to engage and inform

MARTINSBURG — 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Individuals struggling with their mental health is encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and/or visit their local emergency room. According to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org, the entire month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month, with National Suicide Prevention week through this Saturday. National Suicide Prevention Week...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas awarded $50K grant by National Park Service

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More money is being invested into west Las Vegas. The National Park Service announced the award of $743,531 to 17 projects in 14 states, including a $50,000 grant to the City of Las Vegas. The grants support diverse communities and nominates properties to the National Register of Historic Places, an official list of America's historic places worth preserving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas Sun

Hope Squad: Young Las Vegans reach out to struggling peers to prevent suicide

Andy Hang wants his classmates to know that suicide is not the answer. After facing a mental health challenge his freshman year, the now-junior at Spring Valley High School wanted to lend the kind of support that could make all the difference between a trying but temporary condition and a devastatingly permanent one. He joined Spring Valley’s Hope Squad.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
SignalsAZ

MATFORCE Recognizes National Suicide Prevention Month with 2 Free Community Events

MATFORCE, a primary prevention organization focused on stopping youth drug use before it starts, recognizes through research that thoughts of suicide are often closely associated with substance use. We can all help prevent suicide. Every year, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other mental health organizations and individuals across the...
MENTAL HEALTH
MyChesCo

CaseNetwork Offers Free CoreWellness Assessment Index for National Suicide Prevention Month

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA —CaseNetwork is offering their new comprehensive assessment tool, The CoreWellness Index (CWI) to healthcare institutions for free in September 2021 in support of mental health during National Suicide Prevention Month. The CWI measures individual and institutional wellness for healthcare students, trainees and faculty in 8 wellness domains (physical, emotional, spiritual, social, intellectual, occupational, environmental, and financial).
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Las Vegas Herald

Waismann Method® Joins the National Suicide Prevention Month Efforts

Suicide Claims One Life Every 40 Seconds Worldwide. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9th, 2021. On September 10, we observe World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD); A day that provides the opportunity for organizations and individuals to unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. Waismann Method Opioid Specialists and Treatment Center is joining this occasion to open the conversation and spread the word about actions we, as a society, can take to promote healing and prevent this continuous tragic loss of life.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
valleynewslive.com

“Out of the Darkness” walk at the Scheels Arena fights to end suicide

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “Out of the Darkness” walk at the Scheel’s arena brought people together to walk for a cause. Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the walk attracted a crowd. Those walking were doing it for the loss of a family member, their...
FARGO, ND
spectrumnews1.com

Ford family raises awareness, spreads kindness during Suicide Prevention Month

WORCESTER, Mass. - Zachary Ford grew up in Worcester and was a talented artist and baseball player. Two months before his 21st birthday, Zach took his own life. “It changes the dynamics of your family,” Zach's mom, Rosemary Ford, said. “It changes the dynamics of who you are as a person. A piece of your heart is gone forever, and there's no one, or anything that could ever take their place.”
WORCESTER, MA
KCRG.com

Mental health experts raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who work in mental health fields understand how serious the pandemic has been for people. This week, Sunday, September 5 to Saturday, September 11, is National Suicide Prevention Week. It’s a chance to look inside the issue, and what can be done. But experts also stress this isn’t just something to watch for this week, but every week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Crisis#Mental#Fcsd#Wood Brothers Racing#Diecast#Woodbrothersracing Com
burlingtoncountytimes.com

LETCHER: National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Cyber Bullying

Eleanor K. Letcher, executive director, CONTACT of Mercer County, NJ. How are we coping in New Jersey as the pandemic continues? It’s September, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise just as schools are reopening, work schedules are being renegotiated and that doesn’t even address the national and international concerns and crises. This is not an easy year for anyone as we continue living through uncertain and scary times.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Speedway Digest

Donate Life Virginia to honor first responders with NASCAR driver Joey Gase ahead of 9/11 Anniversary

Donate Life Virginia and NASCAR driver Joey Gase will host a Handprints of Honor event paying tribute to first responders ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Donate Life Virginia #15 car will feature painted handprints from Henrico County firefighters and police officers on the car's hood. The car also has the 9/11 20th Anniversary logo and hashtag #NeverForget as we remember those lost on September 11, 2001.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASCAR Flyovers Never Let Us Down As Richmond Raceway Delivers One of the Best

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs took place in front of an emotional audience at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night. As we all know by now, this Saturday officially marked the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. It was that tragic day that nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and Flight 93 over Pennsylvania. It is without a doubt the single worst attack in the history of the United States.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
UNR NevadaNews

What are mental health best practices for entrepreneurs and business leaders?

The pandemic has fueled the growth of entrepreneurship and ignited a startup frenzy. “The number of new small businesses in Nevada jumped from 140 in 2019, to 160 in in 2020, said Sam Males, state director of the Nevada Small Business Development Center. “In just the first nine months of 2021, we’ve already seen 107 new small business startups, so we’re experiencing a startup boom, despite being against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic.”
RENO, NV
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy