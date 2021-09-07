CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Housing, Food, Gun Violence: Providers Seek to Shrink Health Gaps

By Joseph P. Williams
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwake at 4 a.m. one morning last November, Felicia Silva of Albuquerque, New Mexico, assumed the dull ache in her left shoulder was a cramp – or maybe she'd slept on it wrong. She pushed through the pain and went to work, but her colleagues, seeing her disorientation and hearing her stutter, urged her to get medical help. Hours later, Silva found herself at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in nearby Rio Rancho, diagnosed with a minor stroke and admitted for treatment.

