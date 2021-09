BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Women's Golf tees off for the 2021-22 season on Saturday as the Lady Toppers compete at the USA Intercollegiate over Labor Day weekend. WKU has a rich history at the USA Intercollegiate as the defending champion of the event. The Lady Toppers won the tournament in 2020, becoming the first WKU team to compete in the fall following the start of the pandemic and claiming the first collegiate golf victory since sports were shut down in March 2020.

