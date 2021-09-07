Women's Surf Contest Coming to Jax Beach This November

Tropical Storm Nicholas is much closer to the Texas coast Monday, and with it will come a high potential for flash flooding. The center of Nicholas reformed farther north late Sunday night, placing it within 40 miles of the mouth of the Rio Grande River as of early Monday morning. A northward track is forecast to take the tropical storm into the central Texas Gulf coast Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Storm Surge and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings were in effect for a large portion of the Texas coast, and a Hurricane Watch was in effect from Port Aransas to Freeport for the possibility the storm could reach hurricane intensity for a brief time near landfall. Regardless of its classification, flash flooding is expected to be the primary hazard. 8 to 16 inches of rain, with local amounts up to 20 inches, may produce considerable flash and urban flooding according to the National Hurricane Center.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO