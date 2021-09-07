CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Women's Surf Contest Coming to Jax Beach This November

 6 days ago
A longstanding women’s surf competition is coming to Jacksonville Beach this fall. The Super Girl Surf Pro contest has taken place in San Diego the last 15 years and is a World Surf League qualifying series competition. This is the first time the contest is coming to the East Coast.

