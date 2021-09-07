CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things You Need To Know If You’re Applying To Columbia Business School

By Karen Hamou
Poets and Quants
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Columbia Business School (CBS) set a new MBA application record, receiving 6,971 applications for the Class of 2022 (an increase of 18.6% over the previous year). With its New York City location, CBS lauds that it’s at the “center of business,” and the symbiotic relationship between CBS and the business world is a major program benefit. As you prepare your application to Columbia, the super-competitive nature of the program should be front of mind, says Fortuna’s Michael Malone, former Associate Dean of Columbia Business School.

