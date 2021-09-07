5 Things You Need To Know If You’re Applying To Columbia Business School

Barnett Berry is a professor of education at the University of South Carolina. This story was originally featured on The Conversation. As their name suggests, microschools, which serve K-12 students, are very small schools that typically serve 10 to 15 students, but sometimes as many as 150. They can have very different purposes but tend to share common characteristics, such as more personalized and project-based learning. They also tend to have closer adult-child relationships in which teachers serve as facilitators of student-led learning, not just deliverers of content.

EDUCATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO