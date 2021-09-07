CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. discusses 'Curious Mike' podcast

By Chelena Goldman
 7 days ago
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has no problem carrying a conversation. He did just that in a new interview with the Denver Post, covering a variety of topics, including his interview-style podcast "Curious Mike."

"I’ve tweeted little things or said something on Snapchat in a quick little thing that people have no context or didn’t understand where I was coming from," Porter, 23, said in the interview, recalling times he used social media to tackle tough topics like the COVID pandemic and George Floyd's death — and received his fair share of backlash. "Of course people, if they disagree, are gonna jump down your throat.

"I think that those are all topics that should be talked about. I just think you need to make sure it’s in the right space."

The first season of "Curious Mike" contains four episodes and a bonus Q&A in which he covers a wide range of topics with celebrity pastor Judah Smith, Grammy Award-winning Christian rapper Lecrae, NBA All-Star Trae Young and Porter's aunt, Nancy.

While "Curious Mike" could simply be a platform for Porter to voice his opinions, he is more interested in having a dialogue, whether that's about his faith, his basketball career or something entirely different.

“I’m never someone that would just go into being silent instead of voicing my opinion, but I think that the reason that ‘Curious Mike’ (started) – I’ve become so passionate just about having these conversations – is because I haven’t always done it the right way,” Porter said.

Porter has spent the NBA offseason hitting the gym with various fellow NBA players and steering clear of social media — which is probably to his benefit since chatter about his lack of a contract extension is ramping up.

At least Porter can distract himself from the talk with planning the second season of "Curious Mike."

