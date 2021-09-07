CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prison Contractor Subject to Public Records Act, Supreme Court Rules

By Derek Brouwer
A private contractor hired to do a crucial government function can't sidestep public records law, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled last week. The justices' decision overturned a lower court ruling and declared that a former Vermont prison health care contractor was effectively a "public agency" as defined by the state's Public Records Act.

