Must see: ‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu throws out first pitch, does backflip

Simu Liu has not only blown the lid off the Labor Day box office with his Marvel Cinematic Universe movie debut — he also blew away fans at an MLB game Sunday night.

Liu was at the game to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the San Francisco Giants hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers, the MLB reported.

And after he rocketed the ball across home plate, the actor, writer and stuntman did a perfect backflip on the pitcher’s mound.

Liu’s film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was filmed in Fisherman’s Warf, Russian Hill, Noe Valley and Nob Hill last year, according to the MLB.

The film broke the Labor Day weekend box office record with $75.5 million over the weekend. It beat the previous record set by 2007′s “Halloween,” which brought in $30.6 million, Variety reported.

It had the second-biggest opening weekend, behind “Black Widow’s” $80 million opening.

Overall, “Shang-Chi” brought in $90 million in its first four days of release.

