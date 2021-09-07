CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Celebrate Steptember at RealTruck — Up to 50% Off Running Boards, Nerf Bars, Bumper Steps, and More

By Jon Langston
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer adventures leave you wishing for a more kitted-out rig? Save big bucks all month long at RealTruck. If your summer adventures made it clear that your pickup is not yet ready for prime time, this is the deal for you. Right now RealTruck is having its annual "Steptember" promo, and that means you can save up to 50 percent on Nerf bars, bumper steps, running boards, bed steps, and more. Top brands are available to fit most pickup trucks, and this sale runs through the end of the month. Check out all the amazing deals for Steptember here.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Ford Maverick's Under Seat Storage Was Designed by a Dad Sick of His Kids' Smelly Stuff

Necessity is the mother of invention. Ford has created a stir with the announcement of the new Maverick, getting everyone excited about the prospect of the return of the small truck. Starting at around $20,000, it should help to fill the gap left vacant by Ford's former car lineup. Thus, it's designed with an eye to day-to-day usability. Ford is keen to tout the benefits of this approach with features like 3D-printed accessory adapters and of course, convenient under-seat storage—which has an amusing origin story.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

Inside the Hot Wheels Design Studio: How a Real Car Gets Turned Into a 1:64 Toy

From a reflection of car culture to a creator of it: How Hot Wheels does its magic. For tens of millions of kids, the first and most accessible foray into cars takes the shape of a Hot Wheels. They're durable and detailed and small enough to pocket; basically, a perfect toy for anyone (of any age) with a love for four wheels. As a result, the company has sold over eight billion cars since its inception in 1968—and while building a tiny die-cast car is not as hard as a real one, the design and manufacturing processes that end with a new Hot Wheels clenched in your sweaty fist are surprisingly complex.
CARS
thedrive

Get Ready for Fall and Winter Driving with Great Deals for Your Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Garage

Is your car, truck, or motorcycle ready for the change in seasons? We've collected a bunch of amazing markdowns and bargains on everything you need. Is your car, truck, or motorcycle ready for the fall and winter months? Right now is the ideal time to snag a great deal on winterizing items for your ride. From seat covers to tires and oil to a remarkable 67 percent mark-down on all-season windshield washer fluid, we've compiled dozens of great automotive deals just in time for shorter days, longer nights, and wetter weather.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
gentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
ACCIDENTS
thedrive

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Right Size, Right Price, Right Name

Smaller and cheaper than a RAV4, the compact crossover has an easy, unmistakably Corolla-like competence to it. The Toyota RAV4 is the most car most people will ever need. It's the right size inside and out, there's a variety of drivetrains for a huge range of prices and uses cases, it makes a lot of sense for a lot of people and as a result, it's one of the best selling vehicles in the country. If you want something smaller with similar capability there's always the sub-compact CH-R, but for many, that's just not big enough and don't forget, AWD is a must.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

Don't Panic, but Someone Just Paid $56,000 for a 1987 Chevy Camaro

Sales for the new Chevrolet Camaro may be in, as my colleague recently put it, a "death spiral" but demand for clean IROCs from the '80s appears to be strong. If you need proof, just look at this 1987 Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z that just sold on Bring a Trailer for $56,000. For perspective, that's more than what you'd pay for a brand new, loaded-up Camaro 2SS and just eight grand shy of a base ZL1. But look a little closer—and think a little bigger—and the idea that a 34-year-old Camaro can be worth that much is saner than it seems.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

Watch This MD-80 "Mad Dog" Cargo Jet Make A Crazy Zoom Climb Out Of The Bahamas

The Everts Air Cargo MD-80 did its best fighter jet-like climb out of Nassau and it was pretty damn impressive. The MD-80 series of airliners, often referred to lovingly by their nickname "Mad Dog," are disappearing from our skies at an alarming rate. No major carrier in the U.S. flies them today, with American retiring the type in 2019. Surplus MD-80s are now scattered around the globe in small groups, some still carrying humans and others hauling cargo, but it's safe to say that the type is deep into the twilight of its career. One famous airline that is based in Alaska, Everts Air Cargo, known for its eclectic fleet, which includes antique piston-engined airliner types, and that flies into some very tight and rough wilderness locales, operates the MD-80s in cargo-carrying configurations. In fact, they were the first to receive a cargo-converted Mad Dog. One of these aircraft, N963CE, popped up very far from its home recently and put on one hell of a show when it went on its merry way.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nerf#Bumper Steps#N Fab#Havoc#Aps#Realtruck#Ram#Ford#Chevy#Gmc#Stx300#Carr Hoop Step
thedrive

A Collection of 174 Classic Cars Is for Sale in London But We’ve Got Questions

Strangely misidentified models and a shadowy owner are just the beginning. Somewhere in northern London sits a warehouse filled with roughly 175 cars, spanning a period of more than half a century. They belong to a mysterious collector, who, after having accrued them over the last 20 years, is reportedly liquidating them because they're losing their storage spot.
WORLD
thedrive

Arizona Police Buy Two Hemi Challengers For ‘Aggressive’ Pursuit Duties

Prescott Valley Police used a $130,000 state grant for the purchase, and some locals aren’t happy. When it comes to marked police cars on American roads, drivers usually know what to expect—Ford Explorers, Chevrolet Tahoes, and the like. The mere sight of one can cause highway speeders to slam on their brakes, squatters to move out of the passing lane, and distracted drivers to pay a little more attention to the road.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
thedrive

Here’s Why the Base Toyota Corolla Cross Still Has a Physical Key

Even as push-button start systems proliferate, there’s a reason why some cars still have real keys. Last week in Austin, Texas, Toyota launched the Corolla Cross, the newest version of its wildly-popular model in the form of a small SUV. The brand has sold more than 50 million Corollas since the its inception fifty-five years ago, and it’s aging gracefully due to some tucks and lifts along the way. As a wagon-type SUV, the Corolla Cross is targeted at young, multicultural buyers with a starting price tag of $23,410.
CARS
thedrive

Honda, Toyota Criticize Proposed $4,500 Incentive for Union-Built EVs in America

They argue that incentives shouldn't be based on workers' choice to unionize. Late last week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. proposed an expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit which would make some battery-powered cars more attainable for the masses. In addition to removing the existing ceiling that drops a manufacturer's tax credits after it's sold 200,000 EVs, the proposal also aims at promoting the adoption of models built in union-operated facilities by allotting an additional $4,500 incentive.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
thedrive

I Will Not Drive the Blob

A look at the electric car concepts from Munich shows how German automakers are still struggling to package EVs. We've all seen it before, the blob. No hood, no trunk, just a voluminous cavern with humans on the inside and some wild styling features on the outside. The word "mobility" is thrown around, there are exotic yet sustainable and/or recyclable materials—which is good, because usually you never see it again. Hopefully, they can stuff it all in the blue bin. It's a lesson shown time and time again: If you want to get people excited, a formless thing is not going to do it.
CARS
thedrive

Watch a Tesla Model S Plaid Smoke a Hayabusa

The quickest production motorcycles in the world can keep up, but not quite beat the Plaid. The Tesla Model S Plaid is a seriously quick car. It is, after all, the quickest production sedan to ever go on sale, and we recently experienced the madness ourselves. It can do zero to 60 in right around two seconds, according to Tesla. Now, thanks to a video by Edmunds, we also know that it's quick enough to beat the incredibly powerful 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa and 2021 Kawasaki ZX-14R motorcycles.
CARS
thedrive

Huge 2022 Chevy Silverado Update Brings New Interior, ZR2 Trim and Super Cruise

Chevy's also added 20 percent more torque to the base engine and 4,000 pounds to the Duramax diesel's towing capacity. Heading into its fourth model year, the current-gen Chevy Silverado is getting major upgrades for 2022, chief of which addresses what was arguably the biggest complaint people had with the truck: that low-rent interior. Yes, as previous rumors predicted, the Silverado is getting an interior overhaul to better compete with the Ram and Ford F-150. But it doesn't stop there.
CARS
thedrive

Now Is the Time to Stock Up on Auto Emergency Equipment—Great Deals Just in Time for Rainy Season

You might be able to make roadside repairs in a pinch. But what about your partner, your kids, or your parents? Get prepared today. It's that time of year again. Summer road trips are over, school and work are back in full swing, and it's time to start thinking about winterizing your vehicles. Of course, all-season tires are always a consideration. But it's also the ideal time to make sure your machines are prepared in case of an emergency.
WEATHER
southfloridareporter.com

The Best features of the Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford has certainly committed itself to be one of the pioneers of the EV revolution and with the debut of the brand spanking new Ford F-150 Lightning it has cemented its place as one of the first traditional manufacturers that have a strong foothold in the EV market. The success...
CARS
thedrive

New Mercedes G-Wagen Off-Road Trim Finally Starts to Unlock the Truck’s Potential

The new Professional Line adds headlight guards, off-road tires, and mud flaps. What's up with everybody coming out with a slightly more off-roady version of their existing off-roady cars? After Subaru's introduction of its Wilderness Outback and Forester, Honda followed suit Tuesday with the announcement of a new TrailSport trim for its light truck models. Moving up a couple of tax brackets, Mercedes-Benz is introducing its G-Class Professional Line Exterior, a G-Wagen equipped with a smattering of options that make it more appropriate on the trails and through the forests.
CARS
thedrive

The Lotus Emira GT4 Still Packs Toyota’s Righteous Supercharged 3.5L V6

And it may be Lotus’ last internal combustion race car, ever. There have been so many Lotus race cars since the company was formed by Colin Chapman in 1948. What's more, they've all had something in common—from the tiny Lotus Eleven to Ayrton Senna's Formula One cars and the machine that's been announced today, the Emira GT4. All of those, and every one before or in between, featured an internal combustion engine, though that breed could die out soon after this.
MOTORSPORTS
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy