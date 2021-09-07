Celebrate Steptember at RealTruck — Up to 50% Off Running Boards, Nerf Bars, Bumper Steps, and More

The Everts Air Cargo MD-80 did its best fighter jet-like climb out of Nassau and it was pretty damn impressive. The MD-80 series of airliners, often referred to lovingly by their nickname "Mad Dog," are disappearing from our skies at an alarming rate. No major carrier in the U.S. flies them today, with American retiring the type in 2019. Surplus MD-80s are now scattered around the globe in small groups, some still carrying humans and others hauling cargo, but it's safe to say that the type is deep into the twilight of its career. One famous airline that is based in Alaska, Everts Air Cargo, known for its eclectic fleet, which includes antique piston-engined airliner types, and that flies into some very tight and rough wilderness locales, operates the MD-80s in cargo-carrying configurations. In fact, they were the first to receive a cargo-converted Mad Dog. One of these aircraft, N963CE, popped up very far from its home recently and put on one hell of a show when it went on its merry way.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO