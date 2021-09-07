CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab-grown mini brains mimic Parkinson’s disease, researchers say

By Kayla Rivas
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have grown miniature brains in laboratory dishes to mirror Parkinson’s disease, learn how it progresses and study new treatments, Duke-NUS Medical School announced Tuesday, in what was reported as a first-time feat. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder without a cure, and which gradually causes movement-related issues, like tremors...

