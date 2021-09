Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. The cover of a recent issue of “Time” magazine states that there are 9.2 million open jobs and why nobody wants them. Everywhere you look, in every sector, you see help wanted and now hiring signs posted. Business owners have needed to get creative and have worked hard to continue to provide service to customers, and a special salute to those who are working. Much is being asked of you right now, so thank you for serving. Let’s all remember to be patient with those serving us and take an extra minute to tell them how much they are appreciated.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO