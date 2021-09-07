Steelers optimistic Watt’s status will be resolved by Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has an ally in his contract negotiations: Ben Roethlisberger. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday he believes Watt “should get whatever he wants” as he tries to lock down a new deal before Sunday’s opener at Buffalo. Watt, a three-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed after being taken 30th overall in the 2017 draft. The 26-year-old has been a fixture at the team facility since training camp opened in July but did not play in the preseason and has not participated in any contact 11-on-11 drills at any point. Roethlisberger, who took a pay cut to return for an 18th season, said Watt has the support of the veterans on the team because they understand what he’s going through and respect his professionalism.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO