NFL

Steelers optimistic Watt’s status will be resolved by Sunday

By The Associated Press
Bradenton Herald
 7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season on Sunday in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn't...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick keeping close eyes on T.J. Watt's contract situation

Steelers quarterback and offensive captain Ben Roethlisberger voiced his support for T.J Watt on Wednesday, and defensive captain Cam Heyward did the same Thursday morning. Watt, the two-time All-Pro who is seeking a new contract as the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player, shouldn’t have to wait this long to get his new deal from Steelers ownership.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt had a hilarious brotherly response to T.J. Watt's huge contract

Now that T.J. Watt is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid defender, there are some people he owes money to — at least, according to big brother J.J. Watt. Moments after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers had brokered a deal worth north of $112 million, J.J. Watt posted to Twitter: “Should I send those outstanding IOUs to your accountant or do you want to just Venmo me?”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
chatsports.com

Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Want To ‘Get Desensitized’ To Cutdown Process: ‘These Are Men On The Other Side Of These Decisions’

Building the 53-man roster is a never-ending process, which continually evolves throughout the season as needs emerge and opportunities become available, but there needs to be a starting point. The Pittsburgh Steelers reached their initial starting point just minutes ago, but that means 37 people who spent time with them are currently out of a job (or 36, actually, since quarterback Joshua Dobbs was placed on the Reserve/Injured List).
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: T.J. Watt, Steelers Reach $112M Contract; Is NFL's Top-Paid Defender

T.J. Watt will remain a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the foreseeable future. If it’s ok with Yinz, I’d like to stay a while!! LETS GO PITTSBURGH!!!! https://t.co/itjnF7XNLd. On Thursday, the team locked up the linebacker to a four-year, $112 million contract extension with $80 million guaranteed, according to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Afc North#Pro Bowler#Acl#The New York Giants
NBC Sports

Cam Heyward: We all feel like T.J. Watt should be paid

Add Cam Heyward to the chorus of Steelers players speaking out in favor of teammate T.J. Watt. After quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters on Wednesday that Watt should get “whatever the heck he wants,” Heyward expressed a similar sentiment when speaking to the media on Thursday morning. “We all feel...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Bills’ Sean McDermott: Mike Tomlin’s Team ‘Outcoached Us And Outplayed Us’

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills have been playing each other annually long enough at this point for you to likely be aware of the shared background of their two head coaches. Both Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott played on the same team at William & Mary way back when. Now they’re presiding over a pair of division-winners.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers Four Downs: Rare collection of rookies to contribute in season opener

For the first time in more than a decade, the Pittsburgh Steelers had eight of their draft picks make the initial 53-man roster. No undrafted rookies made the active roster headed into Sunday’s season opener for the first time since 2017, but the eight rookies is the second-most since nine made it in 2012 (nine also were on the opening-day roster in 2019).
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

A look back at the Steelers week that was: A Whole Lotta Watt edition

BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together. Monday 9/6.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thedraftnetwork.com

Is T.J. Watt's Week 1 Status In Doubt?

There’s a good chance the Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field for their Week 1 contest against the Buffalo Bills without their best defender. Watt continues to be a limited participant at practice while waiting on a new contract. The Steelers would like to see him practice in a full capacity before he takes the field, and his status for Sunday’s game is now in doubt, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
USA Today

Steelers LB T.J. Watt expected to be at Monday's practice

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley, linebacker T.J. Watt is expected to be at the team’s Monday practice whether he has a new contract extension or not. The team will begin preparations for their first regular-season game of the year on Monday and having Watt in the fold...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: “Watt’s” going on with the Steelers’ depth chart??

The Steelers released their Week 1 Depth Chart on Monday and it looked much different than days earlier, with their first four picks in the 2021 Draft listed as starters and a superstar not participating in team drills on it as well. Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel.
NFL
Morganton News Herald

Steelers’ Roethlisberger on Watt: Pay the man

PITTSBURGH — Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has an ally in his contract negotiations: Ben Roethlisberger. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday he believes Watt “should get whatever he wants” as he tries to lock down a new deal before Sunday’s opener at Buffalo. Watt, a three-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed after being taken 30th overall in the 2017 draft. The 26-year-old has been a fixture at the team facility since training camp opened in July but did not play in the preseason and has not participated in any contact 11-on-11 drills at any point. Roethlisberger, who took a pay cut to return for an 18th season, said Watt has the support of the veterans on the team because they understand what he’s going through and respect his professionalism.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Watt Watch continues: Steelers LB T.J. Watt remains unsigned, status unchanged

T-minus six days and counting before the season opener in Buffalo, and nothing has changed with the status of outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt did not practice with the team throughout training camp this summer. When when the Steelers transitioned to game week this week, there was some hope the team would have signed Watt to a long-term deal, which would give him a full week’s worth of practices in advance of the opener.
NFL
Boston Globe

Steelers hope to have holdout linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday’s opener

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season Sunday in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp.
NFL
Sporting News

T.J. Watt's status for Steelers opener vs. Bills 'in doubt' amid contract dispute, per report

The Steelers could be without their biggest defensive star for Sunday's season opener against the Bill, per a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler — responding to news that Watt again did not participate in the team portion of Pittsburgh's practice on Monday — said the fifth-year linebacker's status appears "in doubt" for Week 1, citing a "practice-in-order-to-play" stance by the team. Watt is not technically a holdout since he has been present at every practice, but has reportedly only participated in individual drills. Once the team moves to team periods, he performs his own workouts to the side.
NFL

