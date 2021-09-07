CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cecily Myart-Cruz makes the case for school choice

By The Editorial Board
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool choice, the simple idea that parents ought to have a real choice in where they can send their children to school, was an idea worth defending and building on long before the pandemic. Now, after seeing how casually the education of California’s students was disregarded for over a year, it’s more important than ever.

www.sgvtribune.com

educationnext.org

School Choice Is Issue in California Recall

A pro-recall commercial for Larry Elder features Democrat Gloria Romero: “I believe in charter schools and school choice. So does Larry Elder.”. With California voters already casting ballots by mail in the September 14 election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, a replacement candidate, Larry Elder, is pushing school choice in a last-minute appeal to Democratic voters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIBC.com

Indy Politics: Voters Prefer Charter Schools & School Choice

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — It’s another round of polling, and registered voters in Marion County have plenty of opinions on schools. In the latest batch of polling data from Indy Politics, public schools did not have a good showing with only 27-percent of registered voters across the county believing public schools are on the right track. On the opposite side, 38-percent believe public schools are not doing well at all.
MARION COUNTY, IN
KSBW.com

More COVID-19 testing coming to Santa Cruz County schools

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Santa Cruz County, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, schools are doing everything they can to keep as many children in the classroom as possible. Children already had access to vaccines on campus, but now they'll be able...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC News

To quarantine or not: The hard choices schools are leaving to parents and staff

On the second day of high school in Texas, Natosha Daniels’ 14-year-old daughter went all day without eating because she didn’t want to remove her mask. Her school has a couple of thousands of students, and the cafeteria was crowded. In addition, the Round Rock Independent School District outside Austin didn’t require masks, so some students weren’t wearing them. Even her honors biology teacher was maskless.
ROUND ROCK, TX
California Education
theridgewoodblog.net

COVID puts Spotlight on School Choice

Ridgewood NJ, a year ago, 57% of public schools all across the U.S. chose online learning over in-person or hybrid teaching. The result was a parental revolt. Many switched to private schools. Some tried to enroll their kids in districts with in-person classes. Some shifted to home schooling, while others organized tutors and “learning pods” with other parents. Some parents in the early grades just withheld their kids from the public schools.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Concord Monitor

N.H.’s school choice program launches for fall

New Hampshire’s new school choice program is officially underway, after a speedy approval process by lawmakers and the State Board of Education during August. The program establishes an Education Savings Account for families to access taxpayer funds to pay for tuition at private schools, home learning programs, or other non-public school options.
EDUCATION
Sentinel & Enterprise

School COVID cases make virtual return less remote

In at least two communities, mandatory mask wearing in Massachusetts public schools seems to have failed its first test. In one instance, Melrose Public Schools disclosed that barely one week into the new school year, it had quarantined at least two classrooms due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Melrose officials didn’t...
MELROSE, MA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

It’s time for out-of-the-box thinking about school reform

SACRAMENTO – Do you ever get the sense that fixing our nation’s ill-functioning public-education system is like trying to retrofit a belching, century old coal-fired power plant into a modern, clean-energy facility? Moving forward sometimes starts with a bulldozer – and the realization that one occasionally needs to start from scratch.
EDUCATION
Netherlands
lookout.co

What to know: Santa Cruz County high school safety plans

In the aftermath of the Aptos High School tragedy, student safety is on the minds of parents, educators and students. Public safety officials have noted the importance of school resource officers, roles which are in some — but not all — Santa Cruz County public schools. To cut through the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
mo.gov

New Scholarships Empower Missouri Families to Make Education Choices

JEFFERSON CITY – On Saturday, Aug. 28, years of work by Missouri lawmakers and education reform advocates culminated as House Bill 349, which created the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program, became effective. The law, sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, will provide up to $50 million in tax credit-funded scholarships annually that parents of qualifying K-12 students can use to pay for public or private school tuition, books and educational materials, tutoring or assistive services.
MISSOURI STATE
Axios

School boundaries often reflect 1930s-era housing discrimination

Today's school boundaries in many cities are still linked to a history of housing segregation that goes back to the 1930s, a new study has found. Why it matters: These boundaries largely determine which schools students will attend, and in many parts of the country they're reinforcing segregation and inequality, despite years of strides.
SOCIETY
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH

