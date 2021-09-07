The #1 Worst Diet For Americans, Says Science

Americans don't always meet the standard dietary recommendations. In fact, the Journal of Nutrition found that the majority of adults in the US struggle to eat enough vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in their diet on any given day. Given that it's so easy to find processed and fast foods that are high in added sugar, sodium, and trans fats, that it's no wonder Americans are struggling to meet their daily nutrient needs. That's why it probably won't surprise you to learn that according to many different research studies, the #1 worst diet for Americans is what is known as the Standard American Diet.