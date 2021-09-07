Seven Springs Mountain Resort hopes to hire 1,000 for upcoming ski season

Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s goal of hiring 1,000 employees for the upcoming ski season at its three resorts in Western Pennsylvania will kick off this week with its “Walk-In Wednesday” event.

The resort, headquartered at Seven Springs in Champion, Somerset County, is seeking seasonal, part-time and full-time help for Seven Springs and Hidden Valley resorts in Somerset County and Laurel Mountain Resort, near Ligonier, in Westmoreland County.

“Throughout the summer, we have been eagerly planning for another exciting winter on the mountain and now is the perfect time to secure a job unlike any other out there. Whether you are a high school or college student looking to line up work for the winter or an active adult or retiree looking for a new fulfilling opportunity, we have something for everyone,” said Jim Singer, human resources manager.

The resort is hiring snow makers, lift operators, ski grooming equipment operators, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants and ski rental attendants. It is also seeking hotel and food and beverage positions including housekeeping, front desk agents, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, resort security, massage therapists, Singer said.

The first “Walk-In Wednesday” occurs noon to 3 p.m. at Seven Springs Resort with the human resources department.

Singer said qualified applicants could be “hired on the spot.”

The walk-in events will continue through November. The resort will also hold a job fairs throughout the fall with the first planned noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, in the Seven Springs resort’s convention center.

A hiring party will also take place noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 in the resort convention center and will include department managers to speak with job applicants. Complimentary food, games, prizes and giveaways will also be part of that event.

Singer also pointed out a multitude of unique perks including a complimentary season pass for skiing and snowboarding and up to three additional season passes at a discounted rate for immediate family members.

Additional perks include discounts on resort-wide activities including dining, sporting clays, spa services, snow tubing, swimming and more.

Interested applicants should be prepared to complete an application and take part in an immediate interview, Singer said.

“If you enjoy the mountains and working with a team of resort professionals who are passionate about their craft, join us this winter,” he said.

Candidates who cannot attend the job fairs can also view available positions and apply online at 7springs.com/employment or visit the human resources department.

The resort’s human resources department is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants can also call 800-452-2223, ext. 7930, for more information.