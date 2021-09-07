CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Low Emission Buses Benefit Student Heath And Environment

wspa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast”. As we kick-off another school year, let’s consider how our children are getting to class. Millions of kids from across the country will be riding a school bus at the beginning and end of each day. And this year there’s an even stronger emphasis on making sure that the ride to school is beneficial for both the student’s health and the environment. There’s a clean energy that can achieve that goal today propane. Joining us today is Tucker Perkins, from the propane education and research council, to tell us more about the benefits of propane energy for everyone.

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Times-News

CCSD offers WiFi buses to students

The Chambers County School District has been virtual this week due to rising COVID-19 cases in the school system. But not all parents and families have reliable internet service. To combat this, CCSD has parked buses with WiFi at locations across the county. The buses can be found until Saturday...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
okcfox.com

Lower Emission Buses & Improved Academic Performance

As our children kick off another school year, consider the importance of how they get to class. A recent study released by Georgia State University linked lower emission bus exhaust to improved academic performance. The research found students riding low-emissions buses like those that use propane were missing school less and scoring better on tests compared to students riding diesel buses. Today, we have Tucker Perkins, President, and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council, discussing with us the new research and the benefits of using lower emission buses.
TRAFFIC
cbslocal.com

Local Student Expresses The Difficulties Of Changing Environments While Preparing To Return To School Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — We’re starting to see more school districts opening up their doors to bring students and staff back inside. They’ll quickly notice the many changes due to COVID-19. From in-person, virtual, hybrid and back to in-person instruction again, the change can be overwhelming for students and at times stressful.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A 1 Broadcast
Kait 8

Teacher receives grant to benefit special needs students

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - At the Paragould Primary School, a teacher is making a difference for her students. Mika Hatley received a $10,000 Ag for Autism Grant. She plans on using the money to buy more sensory items. Hatley believes these items are crucial for her classroom. “Especially for students...
PARAGOULD, AR
Record-Journal

Students may be eligible for pandemic-related benefits

For the 2021-22 academic year, Berlin Public Schools has opted to participate in the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Therefore, all student meals offered will be free of charge. However, in order to determine if students are eligible for other benefits such as Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
BERLIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: With equity, all students benefit

Re: Sept. 5 article, "'Critical race theory' is being used to describe equity work. Experts say that’s not correct." As a former public school educator, I would like to clarify one point that was made in your recent article on Eanes Independent School District's diversity initiatives. Keffrelyn Brown said that...
AUSTIN, TX
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego car tour benefits dental students

Dr. Quinton-Cox Memorial Car Tour raises funds for scholarships, honors two Lake Oswego residents. The community will see many cars convene in a Safeway parking lot next week, and it will be for more than just a show. People will encounter the Dr. Quinton-Cox Memorial Car Tour at the downtown...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Yale Daily News

School of the Environment announces award honoring late student Mochen Liao

At its 2021 commencement ceremony, the Yale School of the Environment announced a new award, donated anonymously in honor of Mochen Liao ENV ’25, who died in March. The $500 award will be given once a year until 2025, the year when Liao would have received his doctorate. Liao’s advisor at the School of the Environment, assistant professor of industrial ecology and sustainable systems Yuan Yao, announced the first winners of the award in May. The winning project was titled “Towards a Sustainable Textile Industry: Carpets as a Start,” and its team members included Claire Goydan ENV ’22, Meghana Kharod ENV ’22 and Shitiz Chaudhary ENV ’22.
ENVIRONMENT
gcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: Student Engagement in Remote Teaching and Learning Environments

Imagine you are starting a virtual lesson. You turn on your camera and you hear the ping of students joining class, but instead of a student's face, all you see is a black box with a name. The human connection of hearing a voice and seeing a face is important to teachers and students. Teaching during the pandemic has challenged educators with overcoming the black box phenomenon.
PHOENIX, AZ
Shawnee News-Star

Area students benefit from CPN summer programs

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s Workforce Development & Social Services department recently wrapped up a busy summer full of activities to help youth learn and participate in their Native heritage and build professional skills. Outreach programs included a V-STEM camp, book club, law and policy, work placements and more. V-STEM. Although...
EDUCATION
sdpb.org

Environment

State Fire Meteorologist: "Be Careful Out There" South Dakota is still in a drought. The state has also seen numerous wildfires this summer. Darren Clabo is the state’s fire meteorologist. He says the…. Are The Great Plains Headed Toward Another Dust Bowl?. A recent study says more dust is blowing...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Massachusetts National Guard to help with busing students

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ governor has activated the state’s National Guard to help with busing students to school as districts across the country struggle to hire enough drivers. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said that 250 guard personnel will be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans. They’ll start...
BOSTON, VA
Inside Nova

Langley School starts year with solid enrollment, plan to combat COVID

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The Langley School in McLean began its fall classes Sept. 8 with slightly more than 500 students, its highest enrollment in more than a decade, school officials said. The private school, which serves students...
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy