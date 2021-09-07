Low Emission Buses Benefit Student Heath And Environment

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast”. As we kick-off another school year, let’s consider how our children are getting to class. Millions of kids from across the country will be riding a school bus at the beginning and end of each day. And this year there’s an even stronger emphasis on making sure that the ride to school is beneficial for both the student’s health and the environment. There’s a clean energy that can achieve that goal today propane. Joining us today is Tucker Perkins, from the propane education and research council, to tell us more about the benefits of propane energy for everyone.