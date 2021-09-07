That poster was probably me...

The woman came out of the office and called out my number. She was plump, with blonde wavy hair and was wearing a floral wrap dress. I followed her into the small office. It was bare-bones: a desk, two chairs, a window. The walls were a dingy white, and black file cabinets lined the far wall. I sat down on the hard, wooden chair, glancing down at the legal pad on her desk. A number was written at the top of the page; farther down, it read “results: positive.” I could feel my heart stop. My mind started racing: Was that my number? Maybe that was from the last patient. No, it isn’t mine. I must have read it wrong. She pulled her chair closer to the desk and moved the pad away from my view. She started saying how she was sorry to tell me that my results came back positive. I thought, You’re sorry? It’s not happening to you! You didn’t cause this—I did!

