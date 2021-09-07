Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Sep 07, 2021, 7:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Sheryl Zhang -- Investor Relations Director

Thank you, Angie. Welcome to Cheetah Mobile's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. With us today are Mr. Sheng Fu, chairman and CEO; and Mr.

Thomas Ren, CFO. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct the Q&A session. Before we begin, I refer you to the safe harbor statement in our earnings release, which also applies to our conference call today as we will make forward-looking statements. At this time, I would now like to turn the conference call over to our CEO, Mr.

Sheng Fu. Please go ahead, Fu.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Sheryl. Hello, everyone. In the second-quarter of 2021, Cheetah Mobile's revenue was RMB 212 million, which is within our previous guidance. It is worth mentioning that it is for the first time in the past 10 quarters we realized quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.

For our Internet business, our membership maintained a strong momentum in both membership number and revenue. We are happy to see increased renewal rates and more and more members has been choosing three months, six months and even longer time membership. This shows our members are satisfied with our superior experience we deliver. The second advertising model has been successfully transformed to a diversified model of advertising plus subscription.

We will stick to this strategy to expand the size of our membership business. In addition, our own mobile platform, we have been developing and launching new products to attract more high-value young users. This product has efficiently increased user time and brought in revenue for the company. In January, although in past two years, we experienced huge external challenges, we have efficiently shifted our Internet business into right direction.

As you see that this quarter we have resumed sequential quarterly revenue growth. Besides resuming the domestic Internet business we just mentioned, we also have two service to utilize our overseas experience and resource to empower Chinese company to develop business outside China. One service assists domestic companies to launch advertisement on large overseas advertising platform. The other service provides an integrated cloud platform for enterprise so they can seamlessly alternate through multi-cloud platforms at low cost.

With our service, companies can improve operations and save costs. We expect these two business will take off the second half of 2021. For our AI business, we have made good progress with business model of shopping mall coupon-selling robots. We created a brand-new inside shopping mall marketing model to attract customers for merchants and have got really positive feedback.

So far, our robots see more than 1,000 kinds of coupons for more than 1,000 merchants in nearly 40 cities all over the country. Weekly average GMV has increased for consequently, sorry, consecutive 11 weeks with a compounded growth rate of about 20%. Next, we plan to deepen our focus on high-quality shopping malls and merchants. In this model, merchants can attract customers, customers can get good benefits, and we can achieve sustainable growth, and this is a real multi-win situation.

Lastly, I would like to mention that with the great efforts the company's operational efficiency has been significantly improved. In past quarter, the gross margin has been increasing and non-GAAP operating loss has been narrowed. We will keep working to get the best outcome with very reasonable input. As of June 30, 2021, our cash position was around USD 259 million and the long term equity investment was about USD 374 million.

The abundant cash enables the rally of our Internet business as well as repeat development of our AI and other business, we are confident, in the second half of 2021, we will get out difficult position and achieve all around growth in our business. With that, I will now turn the call to our CFO, Thomas Ren, to go through details of our fourth -- second-quarter financial results.

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Fu, and hello, everybody. Thank you all for joining us today. Now I will walk you through our key financial highlights. Please note that, unless stated otherwise, all money amounts are in RMB terms.

As Sheng just mentioned, we delivered a healthy quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, our total revenues were RMB 212 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 46% and and the quarter-over-quarter increase of 7%. The revenue was within the range of our previous guidance. To explain the reasons behind the changes, now let me break down our revenues into Internet and AI and other sectors.

Revenues from the company's Internet business decreased by 46% year over year and increased by 9% quarter over quarter to RMB 204 million in this quarter. The year-over-year decrease was due to the company's strategic efforts to diminish the gaming-related business in past quarters. And the quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly from the growth of our membership business and the commercialization of several new utility products. Revenues from AI and others were RMB 8 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a 59% year-over-year decrease and a 27% quarter-over-quarter decrease.

The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to the planned drop in sales of consumer-facing AI-related products. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was from the expected volatility during the transition of business model. Although, in the last couple of months, we have seen some preliminary success in the business model of shopping mall coupon-selling robots, fluctuations could happen in the short term as we are still optimizing this business model. Turning to cost and expenses.

The following discussion of results will be on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses. The use of non-GAAP measures in this context will help us to better present the results of our operating performance without the effect of noncash items. For financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to our earnings release.

Our operating loss has been further narrowed with consistently improved operational efficiency. In the second quarter of 2021, our operating loss was RMB 56 million, narrowed from RMB 133 million in the same period of last year and RMB 58 million in the previous quarter. Cost of revenue decreased by 56% year over year and 15% quarter over quarter to RMB 50 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease reflects our ongoing efforts to streamline the business and improve the operational efficiency.

Research and development expenses decreased by 58% year over year and 33% quarter over quarter to RMB 47 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the deconsolidation of certain gaming business in past quarters, and, at the same time, the technologies to support our current AI business have been relatively well developed. So comparing with past quarters, the investment in AI-related R&D was lower in this quarter. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 41% year over year and increased by 52% quarter over quarter to RMB 121 million in the second quarter of 2021.

This year-over-year decrease was attributable to the streamlining of our business and the strategic cost cutting, while the quarter-over-quarter increase was mostly from the promotion of our new utility products. General and administrative expenses decreased by 47% year over year and increased by 6% quarter over quarter to RMB 52 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the streamlining of our business and our effective expense control. While the quarter-over-quarter increase was caused by a onetime reversal of share-based compensation expenses due to forfeitures in the first quarter of 2021.

Now let me turn to our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of USD 259 million and long-term equity investments of USD 374 million. We have maintained a strong balance sheet, as always, which makes it possible for us to invest across our core business to support our long-term growth plans. And for our third-quarter revenue guidance, we currently expect total revenues to be between RMB 180 million and RMB 230 million.

Please note, this forecast reflects our current and preliminary views and is subject to change. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to take questions. Thank you.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our first question will come from Melody Chan of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Melody Chan -- Jefferies -- Analyst

[Foreign language] I have two questions. The first one is on the advertising sector outlook. And the second one is about our AI shopping mall robot business. Can management share a bit more on their operations? Thanks.

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Melody, for your questions. So I will answer your first question regarding the advertising industry, and I think Fu will answer your second question regarding the AI business. So for the advertising industry, recently in Q2, as we all know, there were some occasional COVID-19 cases in several cities across China. So therefore, we can see some negative impact on advertising for travel and transportation.

And also because of the recent regulation on K-12 education, so we can see the online education industry is gradually steering out of the market. However, we still see industries very active such as Internet service, consumer goods, cars and so on. And for us, as we mentioned, we have been transforming our single advertising business model to a diversified business model of both advertising and subscription. So currently, for some of our utility products, we can see more than half our daily cash revenue received is from membership or user subscription.

And also, as we mentioned, the renewal rate is up and more and more members are choosing longer-term membership. So this will be our continuing strategy in the long run. And at the same time, we also, as mentioned, we also launched some new utility products. For this product, revenue is mostly from the user paying models.

Hope this answers your first question.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

OK. Let me translate this part. So based on our recent exploration, we realized that in the shopping mall, our robots can provide to the customers about the -- like inquiries of locations and also the information about the local merchants. And we think there is a great chance we can do a really successful business model on the shopping mall.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. The local traffic in the shopping malls is increasing in the recent years.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And the size of the local shopping malls are becoming bigger and bigger. So it will be difficult for a customer, when entering the shopping mall there is lack of a channel to obtain merchant information.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Our robots in the shopping malls, especially the noisy environment in the shopping malls, our robots can provide good voice interaction with customers so that they can quickly obtain the merchant's information in this shopping mall.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

This also help the shopping mall to improve its service quality.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

When a customer is inquiring information regarding certain merchants, we can also recommend some coupons for the merchants he is asking.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

This can bring more traffic to the local merchants in the shopping mall.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. This is a multi-win solution for the three parties, i.e., the shopping mall, the merchants and the customers.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. As we all know, the local merchants, nowadays, their user acquisition is mostly from the big Internet platforms and the cost is becoming more heavier for the local merchants. So we can provide quick channels for the merchants to obtain local traffic.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

So far, our robots are selling more than 1,000 kinds of coupons for more than 1,000 merchants in nearly 40 cities all over the country. And the weekly average GMV has increased for consecutive 11 weeks, with a compounded growth rate of about 20%.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. We believe this kind of business model can increase our growth substantively, and also we can create service platform based on the shopping mall environment.

Sheng Fu -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]

Thomas Ren -- Chief Financial Officer

So that's our answer about your second question.

Operator

As there are no further questions at this time, I'd like to hand the conference back over to the management team for closing remarks.

Sheryl Zhang -- Investor Relations Director

Thank you, Angie. Thank you all for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.

Bye.

Operator

