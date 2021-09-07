CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

September 11th Poster Exhibit on Display at the Fargo Public Library

 7 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Library is participating and hosting “September 11th, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibit will be on display in the entryway gallery at the downtown Main Library through September 30th during regular Library hours.

