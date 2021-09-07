Barbara Faye Moody Shoun
Barbara Faye Moody Shoun was born March 12, 1942 in Spruce Pine, NC to Della Cable Moody and George Moody. Barbara spent her early childhood in Heaton, NC until the sudden passing of her mother, Della, in 1955. At the tender age of 13, Barbara moved to Elizabethton and was adopted by her mother’s sister and husband Alma & Ben Cannon. Alma and Ben provided a loving Christian home to Barbara and her adopted brother, Ted Cannon on Hemlock Street.www.johnsoncitypress.com
