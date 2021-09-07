CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Chicago, Illinois Woman Arrested 396 Times Since 1978, Impressive!

By Captain Jack
 7 days ago
Shermain Miles of Chicago, is currently behind bars in downstate Illinois. What did she do, let's start back in 1978. HuffPost. Starting back in 1978 to the current day, Shermain has been arrested nearly 400 times!. Shermain has been breaking the law and in and out of jail so many...

The Story Behind Route 43’s Truck In A Tree Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Many years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
Mundelein Is Opening The Suburbs’ First Cannabis Lounge

Bring-your-own cannabis smoking lounges in Illinois are opening at a snail's pace, but there are a few. Now, Mundelein has given the greenlight to the first smoke-on-site business in the Chicago burbs. At this time, it looks like (forgive me if I missed one) there are around 3-4 cannabis lounges...
MUNDELEIN, IL
Why Do Rockford Drivers Forget How To Drive At This Intersection?

I've always felt that everyone thinks that the drivers in their part of the country are the worse than anywhere else. People from Rockford think we have worse drivers that people from Tulsa and vice versa. I think that it's similar to how we always think that we alwyas choose the slowest bank or grocery store line, we don't but our brains just remember all the bad times but good interactions usually fade quickly. It also is similar to the statistic that says something line, "90% of all accidents happen within 10 miles of your house." You spend the most time that far from your house, so of course the most accidents will happen in that radius. Same for bad drivers, we spend 95% of our driving here in town, so that's where we will see the most egregious driving.
ROCKFORD, IL
Study Shows Why Some Illinoisans Are Refusing COVID Shot

If you're someone who's been experiencing "vaccine hesitancy," it may seem like you're the lone hold-out among people you know, or the public in general. However, that's just not the case at all. Looking at Illinois' vaccination numbers at UsaFacts.org, makes it clear that Illinoisans who are reticent to get...
ILLINOIS STATE
Should This Rockford Subway Employee Have Been Suspended For Self-Defense?

A woman working alone at a Subway in Rockford fought off a would be robber and now is being suspended for it. Araceli Sotelo is the worker that is being assaulted in the above video. Mystateline caught up with her and asked her about what happened. She described the incident. The attacker came into the store where she was the only worker and demanded Soto give him all the money she had. When Soto explained she did not have any money, the suspect grabbed her purse and that's when Soto began to defend herself.
ROCKFORD, IL
Plainfield, Wisconsin Video Tour. Home of Mass Murderer Ed Gein

Movies such as "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "Silence of the Lambs" were based on the life of Ed Gein, a quiet but extremely deadly Wisconsin man. Ed's twisted history began very early when his brother was discovered dead when the two were burning a field of marsh vegetation on their property. The fire went out of control and the fire department was called. After the fire was put out the brother's body was found, not burned. The cause of death was some sort of heart issue, but he had several bruises on his head.
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois Residents Are Being Heavily Targeted By Job Scams

With some of the added pandemic unemployment benefits expiring, more and more Illinois residents are looking to get back into the workforce. Seeing a big opportunity to enrich themselves at the expense of others has brought out the scammers. There's One Age Group That's Being Targeted For Scams More Than...
ILLINOIS STATE
2,700 Illinois Drivers Suspended By New Insurance Verification System

Back in June, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that automobile insurance verification would be conducted by a new system that checks auto insurance electronically twice a year. What's Different About Checking Insurance Status Electronically?. The biggest change from the way we used to do it to what we're...
POLITICS
Been To An Illinois Drive-In This Summer? Your Opportunities Are Fading.

With Labor Day weekend in the rearview mirror, summer is coming to a close and our Stateline drive-ins are starting to close up shop. We've been giving you schedules and show times for 5 of the area drive-ins throughout the summer. That number has been whittled down to 3 now that the McHenry Drive-in in McHenry, IL and the Highway 18 Drive-in in Jefferson, WI have shut down for the summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Considers Law Limiting Amount Of Balloons You Can Release

Divers finding balloons in Lake Michigan and Girl Scouts spending their time picking up balloon debris in the Chicago suburbs led to Illinois State Representative Sam Yingling putting forth Illinois House Bill 418 (HB-0418). Here's what the bill's language looks like:. Synopsis As Introduced. Amends the Environmental Protection Act. Provides...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

