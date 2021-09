Film Courage: When you’re working with a writer, can you explain how you reverse engineer their path forward?. Peter Katz, Story Driven CEO: In some situations I like to think about where I want to be and I start there and then I walk backwards. You’re thinking what kind of producer or director or actor does he like to collaborate with? What are your references to other movies that are in this space? You might be thinking about the expectation of the fans of a genre. You might be thinking about the scope of a movie. For example there are horror films that are made for a hundred thousand dollars, some of them are made for a few million and then there’s bigger budget ones that are mid-range which are in a whole other category. I want to know what model are we working in? The last thing you’d want to do is get a script that’s un-producible where the budget’s just too big for the genre typically and it’s not going to work. You want to be able to have…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

