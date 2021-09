State officials Friday announced a two-week extension of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for individuals in high-risk settings. All pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, higher education employees and students, and health care workers in settings such as hospitals and nursing homes now have until Sept. 19 to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. All workers must receive their second dose of either two-dose vaccine within 30 days of their first dose.

