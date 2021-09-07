Author Ben Mezrich Talks Gamestop Short Squeeze and Day Trading in the Age of Reddit

Almost as if there was never a doubt. The nation comes back from its late summer yawn, which felt like the oddest of low-volume rallies, and suddenly it all matters. Of course, Tuesday was just one day, and a day that the Nasdaq Composite not only closed in the green, but made yet another all-time intraday high at that... but it did feel different. That pressure, if it is real, has rattled around the planet on Wednesday morning, and is being reflected here at home as major U.S. equity index futures are indeed trading lower. That said, US Treasuries dated from five years out to 30 do seem to have made a stand at around 02:00 am ET and have rebounded off of their lows as the shorter end of that curve has not budged, slightly compressing spreads as we head into the later "wee" hours ahead of what most traders consider to be "pre-opening" trade.

