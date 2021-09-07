CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Ben Mezrich Talks Gamestop Short Squeeze and Day Trading in the Age of Reddit

Ben Mezrich, author of The Antisocial Network: The Gamestop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees, joined Cheddar to discuss his new book, which details the Gamestop/Reddit day trading saga at the height of the pandemic. Mezrich also talked about the current state of the stock market and how the Reddit debacle has morphed investors’ outlook on the market. “The power of places like Reddit and Twitter, social media in general, has been underestimated and is now moving to the forefront,” he said. “If the mob believes it’s worth something, it is worth something.”

